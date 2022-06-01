Crews will be setting bridge girders at U.S. 50 and Chipman Rd. as part of a bridge replacement project in Lee’s Summit beginning at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 (This was originally scheduled for June 1). This work will require occasional rolling slowdowns along eastbound and westbound U.S. 50 near Chipman Rd. Motorists will encounter short delays in the area during this time while crews deliver and stage the girders. All work is weather permitting. These bridges have reached the end of their service life and must be replaced. In addition to the new bridges, sidewalks will be provided on both sides of Chipman Rd. through the interchange providing new critical connections for pedestrians. Once the bridges are complete, the project will move in to Phase 3 will include roadway resurfacing and ADA improvements on Chipman Rd.

This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges Program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. For full details, visit the project webpage.

For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

