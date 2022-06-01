MoDOT Kansas City is making intersection improvements at the intersection of MO Route 7 and Stringtown Rd. and the intersection of MO Route 7 at 155th St. (County Line Rd.). Pavement work in the area will require a weekend closure of MO Route 7 from MO Route 150 to approximately 163rd St. in Pleasant Hill beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 10, until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

Northbound MO Route 7 traffic will detour around the closure via eastbound Route VV, then head north on Route E, and finally west onto MO Route 150.

Southbound MO Route 7 traffic will detour around the closure via eastbound MO Route 150, then south on Route E, and finally west onto Route VV.

Project improvements include the addition of turn lanes, widening, grading, paving, and drainage improvements. All work is weather permitting.

