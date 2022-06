This is a notification that SW 2nd Street will be closed from SW Donovan to SW Noel for waterline replacement. This is the section to the west of the current closure. The tentative start date for this closure is June 23, or when the section from Noel to Lakeview is complete. Both segments will not be closed at the same time. The closure will be allowed from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The contractor will provide a detour as shown above.

