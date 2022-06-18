June 18, 2022

The Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council announce their endorsement of Republican Phyllis Edson for the Jackson County Legislature District 6 seat.

Edson currently serves on the Lee’s Summit City Council representing District 3.

“I am honored to be endorsed by Kansas Building and Construction Trades Council which represents the construction trades throughout the Jackson County and metro area. The members are active in driving economic development, increasing marketplace competitiveness, and growing the next workforce in the trades. I look forward to working with them toward common goals,” she said.

The Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council also endorsed Edson in her 2020 race for Lee’s Summit City Council.

The Council represents the following trades: boilermakers, bricklayers, cement masons, electrical workers, elevator constructors, floor layers, heat & frost insulators, iron workers, operating engineers, painters, pipe fitters, plasters, plumbers, roofers, sign painters, sheet metal workers, sprinkler fitters and teamsters.