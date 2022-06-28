Congressman Sam Graves, Ranking Member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, released the following statement after today’s fatal Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County near Mendon, Missouri.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the lives lost and the injuries sustained by those who were involved in the train accident today in Chariton County. I’m thankful for the emergency personnel and first responders from across the state who quickly responded to the accident and my heart goes out to all those affected by this horrible tragedy.

“I am in close contact with the National Transportation Safety Board, Amtrak, and the Federal Railroad Administration. My staff and I are available to assist those affected in any way possible.”