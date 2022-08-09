August 9, 2022

Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp has released July 2022, property tax disbursement figures for Cass County’s local political subdivisions.

Molendorp disbursed $688,241.80 to 52 separate local political subdivisions and the State of Missouri.

Cass County’s public-school districts were the largest recipients with total disbursements of $412,777.07. Of those districts, Raymore-Peculiar R-2 received $107,450.55; Belton #124 received $103,839.65; and Harrisonville R-9 received $63,153.22.

The second largest recipients were Cass County’s cities and villages. In total, Molendorp disbursed $72,835.66 in this category to 19 cities and villages with Belton receiving the most at $32,194.72. The City of Raymore received $12,588.31 and the City of Pleasant Hill was third, receiving $9,290.11.

Cass County’s 14 fire and ambulance districts were the third largest recipients by category at $51,826.97. The South Metropolitan Fire and Ambulance District were the largest recipients in this category, receiving $18,222.23. West Peculiar Fire and Ambulance received $9,315.75. Pleasant Hill Fire was third with $8,244.81.

The full disbursement report may be viewed at: https://www.casscounty.com/DocumentCenter/View/2043/Collectors-Monthly-Disbursements.

Collector Chris Molendorp may be reached at (816) 380-8377 or collector@casscounty.com.