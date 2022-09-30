Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Lea Middle School, 630 SW Persels Road, Lee’s Summit to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Pleasant Lea Middle School, 630 SW Persels Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

October 4, 2022 6:30 p.m.

Welcome Recap/Questions April Ballot Discussion Pleasant Lea Middle School Tour Adjourn

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.