Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a tour of Bernard Campbell Middle School, 1201 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. followed by a work session at the middle school library to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. The work session portion of the agenda will be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Bernard Campbell Middle School, 1201 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This meeting is open to the public and the work session portion of the meeting will be live-streamed and recorded.

December 1, 2022 4:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Tour of Bernard Campbell Middle School Work Session Agenda Items

3.01 Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council

3.02 Board Policy IGBB – Programs for Gifted Students

3.03 Annual School Board Report

3.04 Athletic/Activity Strategic Planning

3.05 Staff Salary Recommendation Ballot Language

3.06 Book Study – The Governance Core (Chapters 7-9)

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

