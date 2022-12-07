Property tax season has started out quickly for Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp. Molendorp has released November 2022, property tax disbursement figures for Cass County’s local political subdivisions.

Molendorp disbursed $31,795,244.30 to 70 separate local political subdivisions and the State of Missouri.

Cass County’s 14 public-school districts were the largest recipients with total disbursements of $20,836,990.42. Of those districts, Raymore-Peculiar R-2 received $8,046,316.40; Belton #124 received $4,901,865.18; and Harrisonville R-9 received $2,896,073.68.

The second largest recipients were Cass County’s 21 cities and villages that levy a property tax. In total, Molendorp disbursed $3,504,099.20 in this category with the City of Belton receiving the most at $1,146,632.85. The City of Raymore received $1,012,742.10 and the City of Pleasant Hill was third, receiving $305,787.65.

Cass County’s 15 fire and ambulance districts were the third largest recipients by category at $2,935,519.27. South Metropolitan Fire and Ambulance was the largest recipient in this category, receiving $1,424,102.66. West Peculiar Fire and Ambulance received $473,457.91 and Pleasant Hill Fire was third with $394,235.56.

The full disbursement report may be viewed at: https://www.casscounty.com/DocumentCenter/View/2043/Collectors-Monthly-Disbursements.

Collector Chris Molendorp may be reached at (816) 380-8377 or collector@casscounty.com.