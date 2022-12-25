December 25, 2022

Early Christmas morning, the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 Block of NE Bristol Drive.

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the front and side of a single-story, single-family residence. Firefighters confirmed that the residents were out of the house and attacked the fire from a defensive position before entering the structure. The fire was under control at 5:30 a.m.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.