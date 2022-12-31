December 31, 2022

Raise a glass and celebrate the New Year with something fizzy and festive! Go beyond the classic champagne or sparkling grape juice toast and say cheers to good health with a cocktail or mocktail with a healthful twist.

Your Hy-Vee dietitians like to eat and drink with their eyes. Colorful beverages can provide not only visual appeal but also some mega health benefits! But beware, always read the ingredient list. Ingredients like high fructose corn syrup, simple syrup, caramel and molasses indicate additional added sugar. Using ingredients like fresh fruit and herbs are simple ways to add more flavor while cutting back on added sugar. Two other ingredients that may help you sip smarter are matcha powder and kombucha.

• Matcha powder is made from ground green tea leaves. This powder provides a gentle energy boost as well as antioxidants. And its green color makes for an unstoppable eye-catching beverage!

• Kombucha is fizzy, festive and functional (for your gut) with probiotics. Kombucha is made by fermenting tea — similar to the process used to turn grapes into wine and barley into beer. The result is a light, bubbly beverage that you can drink by itself or use as a mixer. Probiotics within kombucha may aid digestion, support gut health and boost immune function.

Razzle dazzle your guests! Shake-up your New Year’s Eve cocktails and mocktails with a unique spin on these two bubbly beverages below that taste even better than they look!

Cranberry Kombucha Cocktail

Serves 1

All You Need:

2 tbsp fresh rosemary, plus additional sprig, for garnish

1 cup fresh cranberries, plus 2 tbsp halved cranberries, for garnish

½ navel orange, chopped

1½ oz vodka (optional)

Ice cubes

½ cup cranberry kombucha

All you do:

Place 2 tablespoons rosemary in a cocktail shaker. Use a muddler to bruise the rosemary. Add 1 cup cranberries, chopped orange and vodka (if desired). Use muddler to crush cranberries and oranges to release juices. Add about ½ cup ice to shaker. Cover cocktail shaker and shake well to blend ingredients. Fill a cocktail glass with ice. Pour cranberry mixture through cocktail strainer over ice in the glass. Top with kombucha. If desired, garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig and halved cranberries.

*Dietitian tip: Outside of autumn, fresh cranberries can be hard to find. If necessary, substitute frozen, thawed cranberries in a ratio of 1:1.

Matcha-Mint Mocktail

Serves 1

All You Need:

2 tbsp fresh mint

2 tbsp agave nectar

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 oz Glenlivet Scotch whisky (optional)

1 tsp matcha powder

½ cup Hy-Vee club soda

All you do:

Muddle mint in a cocktail shaker with agave, lime juice, whisky (if desired) and matcha powder. Add ¼ cup crushed ice to cocktail shaker. Cover and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled 10-ounce cocktail glass. Top with club soda just before serving.

