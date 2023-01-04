Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a special session of the Board at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, January 5, 2023 immediately following the work session to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. The special session will be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This meeting is open to the public and the special session will be live-streamed and recorded.

January 5, 2023 Immediately following the work session

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Board Resignation/Board Vacancy

2.02 Process to Fill Board Vacancy

2.03 If Needed-Determine the Process to Fill Board Vacancy

*The location change was necessary due to construction/remodeling at Lee’s Summit High School which could not accommodate the live-stream opportunity.

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

