January 7, 2023

Jackson County held their 2023 swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Jan 4. at the Midwest Genealogy Center of the Mid-Continent Public Library located at 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road in Independence.

Pictured from left to right are: Sean E. Smith, 6th District Legislator; Jalen Anderson, 1st District At-Large Legislator; Donna Peyton, 2nd District At-Large Legislator; Frank White, Jr., Jackson County Executive; Venessa Huskey, 2nd District Legislator; Jeanie Lauer, 5th District Legislator; Megan L. Marshall, 3rd District At-Large Legislator; Charlie Franklin, 3rd District Legislator; DaRon McGee, 4th District Legislator; and Manuel Abarca IV, 1st District Legislator.