January 7, 2023

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District is accepting nominations for the 2023 Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce Excellence In Teaching/LSR7 Teacher of the Year Awards. All community members, parents, and stakeholders are invited to nominate. Twelve LSR7 teachers will receive this year’s Excellence In Teaching Award. They will also become a finalist for the Lee’s Summit School District’s annual Teacher of the Year Award. The district’s Teacher of the Year advances to compete in the Missouri State Teacher of the Year program.

Any certificated pre-K-12 teacher, counselor or library media/instructional specialist is eligible to be selected as Teacher of the Year. All candidates must have been employed at least five years with the district. Former Excellence In Teaching Award winners who are nominated again are eligible for consideration to receive one of three Teacher of Distinction awards. Teachers of Distinction also interview for Teacher of the Year.

In addition, for the first time ever, the district will host a Support Staffer of the Year awards program alongside its Teacher of the Year program for all non-administrative employees who are not eligible for Teacher of the Year. Any LSR7 employee who has been employed by the School District for at least one year in a non-teacher certificated role that is not administrative or supervisory is eligible for this award.

The Excellence In Teaching and Teacher of Distinction award recipients will be selected by a committee of LSR7 staff and representatives from the Chamber of Commerce. Six Support Staff of the Year finalists will be selected by a roundtable of district administrators. The 12 Excellence In Teaching winners and Teacher of Distinction honorees will be announced in the spring and honored at an April reception, where the Teacher of the Year will be announced. Support Staffer of the Year finalists will also be announced in the spring and celebrated at the same event.

Nomination forms are available on the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Teacher of the Year website, LSR7.org/TOY. Jan. 31, 2023 is the deadline for nominations.