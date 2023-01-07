January 7, 2023
Social and emotional learning (SEL) is one of many ways the LSR7 schools empowers students with life skills to be successful in life, relationships and careers. It infuses the classroom experience with emotionally conscious practices to help students become well-rounded adults.
The Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL) framework guides LSR7’s SEL work through its focus on building up five important life skills:
• Self-Awareness
• Self-Management
• Responsible Decision-Making
• Relationship Skills
• Social Awareness
Educators embrace various strategies to incorporate student wellbeing practices and adapt age-appropriate SEL practices into their classrooms that emphasize problem-solving, goal-setting and respect or empathy for others. The work is in part guided by the district’s Portrait of a Graduate and measured with Panorama surveys, which help the district incorporate student voice into its processes.
“Students are best served when emotional growth is a significant part of their academic journey,” Dr. Jesi Cygan, director of student support, says. “That growth is an important part of our district mission to prepare each student for success in life.”
