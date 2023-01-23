Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a joint work session meeting with the City of Lee’s Summit at the Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 NW Innovation Parkway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 NW Innovation Parkway, Room B101, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This meeting will be recorded and can be accessed via the City of Lee’s Summit’s website.

January 24, 2023 6:00 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Adoption of Agenda Joint Session with the City of Lee’s Summit

2.01 State of the District

2.02 State of the City

2.03 Workforce Development Initiatives

2.04 Education Partnerships

2.05 Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives

2.06 Population Growth and Development

2.07 North 291 Interchange

2.08 Paradise Park

2.09 Parks Department Retreat/Update/Master Plans

2.10 April Ballot

2.11 Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council

2.12 Safety/Emergency Coordination Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

