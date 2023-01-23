Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a special session immediately following the joint work session meeting with the City of Lee’s Summit at the Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 NW Innovation Parkway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 NW Innovation Parkway, Room B154, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

January 24, 2023 Immediately following the joint session with the City of Lee’s Summit

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Adoption of Agenda Joint Session with the City of Lee’s Summit

2.01 Proposed Landfill Discussion

2.02 Resolution Opposing Proposed Landfill Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.