Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

March 16, 2023 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Woodland Elementary

3.02 School Spotlight – Summit Lakes Middle School

3.03 MMEA Administrator of the Year Award – Dr. Don Andrews

3.04 Board Metrics Update – Graduate Follow-Up/Quarter 3 CSIP Update Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – February 23 and March 2, 2023

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 Reorganization Date

7.04 Board of Equalization Representatives

7.05 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.06 Dignity Consulting Contract Renewal 2023- 2024

7.07 Personnel Report

7.08 Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Missouri’s Funding Formula Resolution Items for Decision

8.01 Custodial Supplies for Inventory

8.02 Grease Interceptor Cleaning Contract

8.03 Phone System Replacement

8.04 Prime Vendor Contract Renewal for 2023-2024

8.05 Renew the Administrative Staff for the 2023-2024 School Year

8.06 Renew the Probationary Teachers for the 2023-2024 School Year

8.07 New Personnel Requests for 2023-2024

8.08 Equity Plan and CSIP Next Steps Items of Information – Presentations

9.01 Purchasing and Distribution Annual Program Evaluation Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Building Level Board Priority Reports

10.02 Health Services Annual Program Evaluation

10.03 Student Support Team Annual Program Evaluation

10.04 Bond Budget Update Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.