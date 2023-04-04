In a historic move, the Jackson County legislature has passed a conversion ban with full support from all members of the legislature. This decision marks a significant step forward in the protection of the LGBTQ+ community in Jackson County.

The conversion ban prohibits any attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through conversion therapy. Conversion therapy, which has been widely discredited by medical professionals, has been shown to be harmful and often leads to severe mental health issues or worse.

The passing of this ban is a momentous occasion for the LGBTQ+ community in Jackson County. The unanimous support from the legislature sends a clear message that discrimination and harm against the LGBTQ+ community will not be tolerated in the county.

“I am encouraged by today’s events and the Legislature’s actions to pass this important legislation. I must emphasize that the work does not end, and we must as the County do everything we can to continue to stand up and protect our most vulnerable and marginalized communities. I will forever stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community” said Legislator Manuel Abarca IV.

The passing of this conversion ban puts Jackson County at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights and protections in the state of Missouri. It is hoped that this decision will inspire other counties and cities across the state to follow in Jackson County’s footsteps.

The Jackson County legislature’s decision to pass the conversion ban with full support is a significant milestone in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and protections. This move serves as a beacon of hope for the community and a reminder that progress is possible when people come together to fight for what is right.

Ordinance #5731 is now on Executive Frank White’s desk, awaiting his signature to be passed into law for Jackson County, MO.

Questions can be addressed to Rebeca Amezcua-Hogan (she/her) @ ramezcua¬hogan@jacksongov.org or 818.881.3466.