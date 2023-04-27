April 22, 2023

This past week the Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Department recognized their Employee of the Quarter for Q1 2023 and the Employee of the Year for 2022.

Left to right: Debbie Duchaine, Lovell Community Center Service Representative, (Employee of The Quarter), Joe Snook, Parks Administrator, Dana Thurber, Administrative Analyst, (Employee of The Quarter)

These recognitions are selected by LSPR staff through a voting process. In addition to voting, employees can provide written comments on why they selected the individual.

Left to right: Travis Shaffer, Park Specialist and Employee of the Year; and Joe Snook, Parks Administrator

Parks administrator Joe Snook says, “I genuinely enjoy reading the comments, and I share each comment with the appropriate person. I love our process, and our staff appreciates the positive feedback from their peers.”

Employee of the Quarter recognition went to Dana Thurber, Administration Analyst, and Debbie DuChanie, Lovell Community Center Service Representative. Both team members contributed significantly behind the scenes and are deserving of this excellent recognition. Employee of the Year was awarded to Travis Shaffer, Park Specialist. He also works hard behind the scenes and the department is grateful for his contributions.