April 22, 2023
This past week the Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Department recognized their Employee of the Quarter for Q1 2023 and the Employee of the Year for 2022.
These recognitions are selected by LSPR staff through a voting process. In addition to voting, employees can provide written comments on why they selected the individual.
Parks administrator Joe Snook says, “I genuinely enjoy reading the comments, and I share each comment with the appropriate person. I love our process, and our staff appreciates the positive feedback from their peers.”
Employee of the Quarter recognition went to Dana Thurber, Administration Analyst, and Debbie DuChanie, Lovell Community Center Service Representative. Both team members contributed significantly behind the scenes and are deserving of this excellent recognition. Employee of the Year was awarded to Travis Shaffer, Park Specialist. He also works hard behind the scenes and the department is grateful for his contributions.
