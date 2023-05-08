Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will have new board member orientation at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs at: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. This meeting will be open to the public.
May 9, 2023 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
ITEMS
This will be a meeting for the purpose of providing new board member orientation including a tour of schools for the three new board members
Linda Ismert
Executive Asst. to Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public.
You must log in to post a comment.