Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will have new board member orientation at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs at: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. This meeting will be open to the public.

May 9, 2023 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

ITEMS

This will be a meeting for the purpose of providing new board member orientation including a tour of schools for the three new board members

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

