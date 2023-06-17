June 17, 2023

District 1

NORTH WEST LAKE DRIVE, 3500 BLOCK, June 06, 12:25 AM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, June 06, 08:23 PM, Warrant Arrest

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE RALPH POWELL RD, June 06, 10:18 PM, Weapon Offense

NORTH EAST MEADOWVIEW DRIVE, 600 BLOCK, June 07, 06:00 AM, Adult/Child Abuse

NORTH EAST LAKEWOOD WAY, 4800 BLOCK, June 07, 06:30 PM, Stealing

NE I 470 HWY S & NE STROTHER RD, June 08, 06:20 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST COLONIAL DRIVE, 3700 BLOCK, June 09, 07:30 PM, Domestic Violence

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE I 470 S TO WOODS CHAPEL RAMP, June 11, 09:21 PM, Warrant Arrest

District 2

NORTH EAST TOWN CENTER BOULEVARD, 2200 BLOCK, June 06, 07:30 PM, Disturbance

NORTH EAST JONES INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, 600 BLOCK, June 08, 08:07 AM, Stealing

NORTH EAST LAKE SHORE DRIVE, 1500 BLOCK, June 09, 03:00 PM, Domestic Violence

District 3

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, June 06, 08:28 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 700 BLOCK, June 06, 10:20 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 1600 BLOCK, June 06, 11:15 AM, Stealing

NE DOUGLAS ST & NE TUDOR RD, June 06, 12:53 PM, Weapon Offense

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 800 BLOCK, June 06, 01:01 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 900 BLOCK, June 06, 03:38 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST WINDSOR DRIVE, 1300 BLOCK, June 06, 09:56 PM, Weapon Offense

NORTH EAST WHITE DRIVE, 1700 BLOCK, June 07, 07:15 PM, Domestic Violence

NORTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 900 BLOCK, June 08, 05:34 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST HOLLY LANE, 500 BLOCK, June 09, 04:45 PM, Domestic Violence

NORTH EAST SAINT LUKES BOULEVARD, 100 BLOCK, June 09, 05:21 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST TUDOR ROAD, 10 BLOCK, June 09, 07:57 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST SAM WALTON LANE, 1000 BLOCK, June 10, 08:22 PM, Assault Common

NORTH EAST MULBERRY STREET, 700 BLOCK, June 11, 05:25 PM, Indecent Exposure

NORTH EAST SAM WALTON LANE, 1000 BLOCK, June 11, 07:16 PM, Stealing

District 4

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, June 06, 09:40 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, June 06, 09:56 AM, Stealing

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1600 BLOCK, June 06, 01:07 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST ASHURST DRIVE, 2500 BLOCK, June 06, 02:34 PM, Domestic Violence

NW FRANCES DR & NW FIELDCREST DR, June 06, 04:30 PM, Shots Fired

NORTH WEST KESSLER DRIVE, 200 BLOCK, June 06, 05:34 PM, Forgery/Fraud

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, June 07, 01:40 PM, Field Interview Form (Fif)

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1600 BLOCK, June 07, 03:00 PM, Stealing

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1800 BLOCK, June 07, 03:47 PM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST STERLING DRIVE, 2100 BLOCK, June 07, 08:30 PM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST 3RD STREET, 3200 BLOCK, June 09, 11:30 AM, Recovered Property

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1700 BLOCK, June 09, 08:47 PM, Stealing

NW US 50 HWY E & NW I 470 HWY E, June 09, 09:26 PM, Intoxicated Driver

NW PRYOR RD & NW PRYOR TO NW BLUE RAMP, June 10, 03:23 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 1700 BLOCK, June 10, 07:28 PM, Stealing

SW 3RD ST & SW WARD RD, June 10, 07:44 PM, Pursuit (Vehicle)

NORTH WEST PRYOR ROAD, 1300 BLOCK, June 10, 08:25 PM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH WEST SENSATION DRIVE, 3300 BLOCK, June 11, 09:38 PM, Harassment/Threats

District 5

SOUTH WEST MADISON STREET, 1300 BLOCK, June 06, 04:21 PM, Suspicious Person

SOUTH WEST ELLIS COURT, 1000 BLOCK, June 08, 05:15 AM, Assist Fire Department/Ambulance

SW US 50 HWY E & SW US 50 E TO M 291 S RAMP, June 08, 05:55 AM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH WEST LEA DRIVE, 1000 BLOCK, June 08, 06:15 AM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH WEST 10TH STREET, 2600 BLOCK, June 08, 08:42 PM, Adult/Child Abuse

SW US 50 HWY E & SW 3RD ST, June 09, 02:44 AM, Intoxicated Driver

SOUTH WEST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 900 BLOCK, June 09, 10:39 AM, Fraud Use Of Credit Device

SOUTH WEST SURREY TRACE, 1400 BLOCK, June 10, 01:31 AM, Open Door/Window

District 6

SOUTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 1000 BLOCK, June 06, 01:24 AM, Warrant Arrest

NW BLUE PKWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, June 06, 10:00 AM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 1000 BLOCK, June 06, 03:00 PM, Interference With Custody

SOUTH WEST 2ND STREET, 600 BLOCK, June 07, 01:30 PM, Death Investigation

NW US 50 HWY E & NW CHIPMAN RD, June 07, 05:43 PM, Intoxicated Driver

SE M 291 HWY & SE 7TH TER, June 08, 01:46 AM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 100 BLOCK, June 08, 02:00 PM, Intoxicated Person

SOUTH WEST BLUE PARKWAYS, 1000 BLOCK, June 08, 05:05 PM, Interference With Custody

NORTH WEST VILLAGE DRIVE, 400 BLOCK, June 08, 05:06 PM, Suicide Attempt

SW 3RD ST & SW NICHOLS ST, June 09, 11:31 PM, Intoxicated Driver

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE HOWARD AVE, June 11, 02:49 AM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 300 BLOCK, June 11, 11:50 AM, Forgery/Fraud

SOUTH MAIN STREET, 100 BLOCK, June 11, 05:51 PM, Prisoner Transfer

District 7

SOUTH EAST DALTON CIRCLE, 1300 BLOCK, June 06, 08:00 AM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH EAST WINGATE STREET, 400 BLOCK, June 06, 01:00 PM, Lost Property

SOUTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 300 BLOCK, June 06, 01:15 PM, Forgery/Fraud

NORTH EAST WESTWIND DRIVE, 200 BLOCK, June 06, 08:00 PM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST COUNTRY LANE, 1000 BLOCK, June 07, 08:35 AM, Forgery/Fraud

NORTH EAST OAK TREE DRIVE, 1100 BLOCK, June 07, 12:00 PM, Identity Theft

SOUTH EAST WINGATE STREET, 400 BLOCK, June 07, 12:30 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST RICE ROAD, 1000 BLOCK, June 07, 06:15 PM, Forgery/Fraud

SE BLUE PKWY & SE COUNTRY LN, June 07, 06:40 PM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 600 BLOCK, June 07, 08:58 PM, Assault Common

NORTH EAST BANNER DRIVE, 700 BLOCK, June 07, 10:03 PM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH EAST OLDHAM PARKWAYS, 600 BLOCK, June 08, 11:53 AM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 700 BLOCK, June 09, 12:28 AM, Warrant Arrest

NORTH EAST COLUMBUS STREET, 900 BLOCK, June 09, 11:42 AM, Warrant Arrest

NE BRYCO DR & NE RICE RD, June 10, 03:09 PM, Warrant Arrest

SE US 50 HWY W & SE US 50 W TO M 291 N RAMP, June 10, 09:37 PM, Intoxicated Driver

SOUTH EAST 7TH TERRACE, 1000 BLOCK, June 10, 10:00 PM, Property Damage/Vandalism

NORTH EAST LANGSFORD ROAD, 900 BLOCK, June 11, 08:53 AM, Weapon Offense

SOUTH EAST M 291 HIGHWAY, 100 BLOCK, June 11, 04:25 PM, Stealing

District 8

SOUTH EAST TODD GEORGE PARKWAYS, 100 BLOCK, June 06, 01:00 PM, Stolen Auto

NORTH EAST OLD PAINT COURT, 2400 BLOCK, June 06, 01:28 PM, Check The Welfare

SOUTH EAST TODD GEORGE PARKWAYS, 100 BLOCK, June 06, 09:00 PM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST TODD GEORGE PARKWAYS, 100 BLOCK, June 06, 10:30 PM, Stealing

NORTH EAST KNOLLBROOK STREET, 1800 BLOCK, June 07, 05:17 PM, Disturbance

NORTH EAST TODD GEORGE PARKWAYS, 300 BLOCK, June 07, 08:32 PM, Warrant Arrest

SOUTH EAST FLAGSTONE DRIVE, 100 BLOCK, June 08, 11:17 PM, Order Of Protection Violation

NORTH EAST BRISTOL DRIVE, 600 BLOCK, June 09, 03:00 PM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH EAST 5TH STREET, 2100 BLOCK, June 11, 01:20 PM, Domestic Violence

SOUTH EAST BLUE PARKWAYS, 2100 BLOCK, June 11, 03:30 PM, Stealing

SOUTH EAST BATTERY DRIVE, 600 BLOCK, June 11, 11:52 PM, Assist Fire Department/Ambulance

District 9

SOUTH WEST HILLSIDE DRIVE, 4400 BLOCK, June 09, 04:02 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

District 10

SOUTH WEST MARKET STREET, 3400 BLOCK, June 06, 06:21 PM, Stealing

SOUTH WEST WINDEMERE DRIVE, 3500 BLOCK, June 08, 12:45 PM, Runaway

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

SE M 291 HWY & SE BLUE PKWY, June 06, 06:57 AM, non-injury

NW PRYOR RD & NW I 470 E TO PRYOR RAMP, June 06, 02:14 PM, injury

SE SHENANDOAH DR & SE CHURCH ST, June 06, 04:40 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW US 50 HWY E, June 06, 04:54 PM, non-injury

NW US 50 HWY W & NW I 470 HWY W, June 06, 05:32 PM, non-injury

SOUTH WEST WINTERVIEW COURT, 2400 BLOCK, June 07, 08:30 AM, non-injury

NE LAKEWOOD BLVD & NE FAIRWAY HOMES DR, June 07, 12:31 PM, non-injury

SW JEFFERSON ST & SW SCHERER RD, June 07, 12:56 PM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY S & NE DEERBROOK ST, June 07, 01:22 PM, injury

SOUTH EAST HAMBLEN ROAD, 2100 BLOCK, June 08, 10:02 AM, injury

NW PRYOR RD & NW I 470 HWY W, June 08, 03:55 PM, non-injury

NORTH EAST LEGACY PARKS DRIVE, 1200 BLOCK, June 08, 07:12 PM, non-injury

SE US 50 HWY E & SE BLACKWELL RD, June 09, 02:39 AM, injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW CHEDDINGTON DR, June 09, 10:01 AM, non-injury

NW M 350 HWY S & NW I 470 HWY E, June 09, 12:40 PM, non-injury

NE LAKEWOOD WAY & NE BOWLIN RD, June 09, 01:40 PM, non-injury

NORTH EAST KENSINGTON DRIVE, 6100 BLOCK, June 09, 01:52 PM, non-injury

SOUTH EAST SUMMIT AVENUE, 100 BLOCK, June 09, 06:45 PM, injury

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 900 BLOCK, June 09, 10:00 PM, non-injury

NORTH WEST CHIPMAN ROAD, 900 BLOCK, June 10, 10:05 AM, non-injury

SE INDEPENDENCE AVE & SE 3RD ST, June 10, 10:18 AM, non-injury

SW PRYOR RD & SW LONGVIEW RD, June 10, 12:40 PM, non-injury

NW US 50 HWY W & NW CHIPMAN RD, June 10, 02:57 PM, non-injury

NW US 50 HWY E & NW I 470 HWY E, June 10, 08:08 PM, injury