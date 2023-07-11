July 8, 2023

Congratulations go out to the 2023-24 District Teacher of the Year, Melissa Hays, for being selected as one of the 2024 Kansas City Regional Teachers of the Year.

Hays is a seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher at Raytown Central Middle School. Her nomination rose to the top as an individual who carries a passion for teaching, strength as a teacher leader, dedication to the profession, and a drive to ensure all students achieve success. This is a tremendous honor given to only six Kansas City metro area teachers.

As a Regional Teacher of the Year honoree, Melissa can qualify for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year.