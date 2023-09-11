After years of Jackson County’s repeated failures to make correct real property tax assessments, the City of Lee’s Summit filed a lawsuit to get a court’s help to force the County and its officials to make accurate assessments as required by Missouri law.

Even after their failures have become known, the County still increases tax assessments beyond the allowable percentage, fails to notify property owners of increases in property valuations, fails to perform required property inspections, and fails to correctly and timely account for new construction.

Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird said, “For too long the County and its officials have offered one excuse after another for their failure to correctly assess real property. People are over or underpaying. The County still won’t get it right and Lee’s Summit just can’t wait any longer.” Lee’s Summit’s lawsuit (Petition) asks the Court to ensure that Jackson County real property tax assessments are done in compliance with state law.

The consolidated tax billing and collection agreement is below.