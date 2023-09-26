Public notice is hereby given that a special meeting/tax rate hearing of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held at the Board of Education Office, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Board of Education Office, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkUVmheiPOO5HR-j1Ajbcyg

September 28, 2023 6:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Call to Order Adoption of Agenda Presentation

ANNUAL TAX RATE HEARING

Open Annual Tax Rate Hearing Declare Annual Tax Rate Hearing Closed

ADJOURN

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.