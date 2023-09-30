September 30, 2023

Portions of the NW Chipman and NW Pryor roads intersection are set to close nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 2, and will take place for approximately two to three weeks, weather permitting. Traffic should follow the posted detour which includes NW Pryor Road, NW Lowenstein Drive, NW Black Twig Lane, and NW Chipman Road. During the day, the entire intersection will be open to traffic and all excavations will be plated and wedged with asphalt.

During the nightly closures eastbound NW Chipman Road and northbound NW Pryor Road will remain open to traffic; however, southbound NW Pryor Road from NW Lowenstein Drive to NW Chipman Road, and westbound NW Chipman Road between NW Pryor Road and NW Black Twig Lane, will be closed. The left turn lane for westbound traffic on NW Chipman Road at NW Pryor Road will also be closed, and traffic will detour north on NW Pryor Road. As a reminder, NW Chipman Road remains closed to through traffic from View High Drive to NW Pryor Road due to the Chipman Road Improvements project.

After the completion of work at this intersection, water main work will continue east along NW Chipman Road.

This construction work is necessary for the replacement of a water main as part of the FY22 Water Main Rehabilitation program, which replaces aging water mains with non-corrosive materials. For more information, contact the City’s Public Works Department at 816-969-1800 or publicworks@cityofls.net.