Raytown, MO – On November 11th, at 1:37 PM, Raytown Police were dispatched to the Hair Salon at 7600 Raytown Road for multiple reports of shots fired inside the business.

Officers arrived locating one adult male with apparent gun shot wounds and was transported to a local area hospital. A second adult male with gun shot wounds left before officer arrival and walked himself in to a local area hospital.

One adult male is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 23-3031

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).