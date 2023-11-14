Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, November 15 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

November 16, 2023 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Lee’s Summit Elementary

3.02 School Spotlight – Lee’s Summit West High School

3.03 Recognize student Richard Lyon – LSR7 representative for Region IV MSBA Belcher Scholarship Competition Board Reports or Meetings Attended

4.01 Finance Committee Report

4.02 Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

5.01 Approve Transfer of Funds

5.02 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills Items for Decision – Consent

6.01 Approval of Minutes – October 19, 2023

6.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

6.03 Declaration of Surplus Property

6.04 MSBA Board Policy Updates (2023B and 2023C)

6.05 Board Policy JECA – Eligibility to Enroll

6.06 2023-24 School Bus Route Mileage Report

6.07 Amendment One to Cafeteria Plan (Section 125) Document

6.08 Gary Crossley Ford – Purchase of a Mobility Lift Van

6.09 Mid-America Regional Council Head Start Program

6.10 Multi-District Deaf/Hard of Hearing Program Contract Renewal

6.11 Point-of-Sale System Service Agreement

6.12 Personnel Report Items for Discussion

7.01 Facility Usage for Caucus Items of Information – Presentations

8.01 Elementary Gifted/Advanced Studies Annual Evaluation Report Items of Information – Written Reports

9.01 Building Reports – Highland Park Elementary and Lee’s Summit High School

9.02 Professional Development Annual Evaluation Report

9.03 Board Metrics Report – Disaggregated AS, IB, EOS

9.04 Board Metrics – ACT Data

9.05 2020 Bond Budget Update Report Comments from the Public Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.