November 25, 2023

Lee’s Summit Elementary School and Lee’s Summit West High School were in the School Spotlight at the November 16 meeting of the Lee’s Summit School Board.

Lee’s Summit Elementary School

Principal Tracy Sanders introduced students from the Lee’s Summit Elementary Robotics Team who shared (alongside their sponsors) the tenants of robotics and upcoming competition.

Students were Lincoln Jansen, Makynzye Brown, Carter Gaither, Sage Williams, Le’Nette McKinley, Le’Anne McKinley, Addie Baumgarten, Angelina Bears, Kash Sinthusy and Colton Barnes. Sponsors were Jennifer Rokos and Brianna Williams.

Lee’s Summit Elementary also recognized their volunteer of the year, Val Salazar.

Lee’s Summit West High School

Principal Kayla Maid introduced twelve students from Lee’s Summit West High School’s Peers Inclusive Environment (PIE) class. These students and their teachers provided information about the class and its positive impact on all students involved.

Students were Ryan Britt, Drew Dickerson, Mason Gray, Makayla Myers, Laura Mayo, Josie Muchmore, Noland Nash, Ashton Norman, Emily Phipps, Ben Tiedermann, Quincy Torrey, and Kate Truman. Life Skills Teachers were Traci Titus and Emily Mincher.

Lee’s Summit West High School also recognized their volunteer of the year, Kyle Twogood.

Richard Lyon

Each year the Missouri School Boards’ Association’s Foundation (FutureBuilders) awards 18,500 in scholarships to students in MSBA’s member districts. A winner is selected from each of the 17 MSBA Regions and one overall state winner is selected. Each regional winner receives a $1000 scholarship and is automatically eligible to compete for the statewide prize for an additional $1500.

This year, Lee’s Summit West High School senior, Richard Lyon, will represent the Lee’s Summit School District in the MSBA Region 4 Belcher Scholarship competition.