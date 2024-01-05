By Marshanna C. Smith

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement regarding the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals:

“As Jackson County Executive, I want to make sure the community knows where I stand on the current status of our discussions with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals. It is important for the community to understand that while discussions are ongoing, no agreement has been finalized with either team.

“As we navigate these crucial negotiations involving potential commitments of billions of taxpayer dollars, I want to make it abundantly clear: I have not, and will not, rush into any agreement. The well-being of Jackson County and its residents is my foremost priority. We are mindful that we have weeks until the April ballot deadline. But we also have seven years remaining on our current leases with both teams, providing us a valuable window to thoroughly evaluate all proposals.

“My commitment is to transparency, diligence and fairness throughout this process. Every step taken will be in pursuit of a fair and equitable agreement that upholds the financial stability and future prosperity of our county. I will not support any ballot issue until we have reached an agreement that aligns with the best interests of Jackson County and our residents.

“It is crucial that any agreement includes equitable terms, a robust community benefits agreement and the collective voice of our community. As your County Executive, I assure you that I will continue to work diligently toward an agreement that honors our county’s legacy with the Chiefs and Royals while securing a future that is beneficial and equitable for all.

“Our commitment today to careful, thoughtful decision-making will ensure a legacy of prosperity and well-being for generations to come in Jackson County. Let’s continue to work together, with patience and foresight, toward a future we can all be proud of.”