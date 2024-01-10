Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) will conduct a virtual meeting of the North Kansas City Early Education Center, 6479 N. Prospect Ave, Gladstone, MO on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Citizens’ Advisory Committee Tour, North Kansas City Early Education Center

CHANGED TO VIRTUAL MEETING DUE TO HAZARDOUS ROAD CONDITIONS. THOSE INTERESTED IN JOINING, PLEASE CONTACT LINDA.ISMERT@LSR7.NET.

January 11, 2024 9:00 a.m.

ITEMS

The CAC will hold a virtual meeting with the North Kansas City Early Education Center

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.