By Linda Ismert, Executive Asst. to the Superintendent Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education Secretary, Custodian of Records

“As you know, board candidate filing closed as of December 26.

Today, I accepted notice of Reuben Mitchell’s request to withdraw his name from the ballot. As it stands right now, we have 5 candidates for two open seats.

The candidates will appear on the ballot in the following order:

Stacie Myers, Juanice Williams, Rodrick King Sparks, Bill Haley, Dan Blake”