Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at Lee’s Summit North High School, 901 NE Douglas, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. This meeting will be livestreamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Lee’s Summit North High School, 901 NE Douglas, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Media Center

This meeting is open to the public.

March 7, 2024 5:00 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Mid-Year Budget Update

2.02 Comprehensive Facilities Master Plan (CFMP) Update

2.03 Citizens’ Advisory Committee

2.04 Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) 2023D Updates + JFCJ

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

