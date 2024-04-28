Tribune photo

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 12:45 AM, the Lee’s Summit Fire Department received notification of a train derailment in Unity Village between Rhinehart Road and NW Colbern Road with possible injuries to the crew.

Upon arrival, the fire department found approximately 12-20 rail cars of the 144-car train, including the locomotives, on their side in a heavily wooded area along Little Cedar Creek in Unity Village, Missouri. On initial assessment of the area, there was no fire or apparent hazardous material release. Two railroad personnel were injured in the locomotive and transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department assessed the involved cars with assistance from Union Pacific. With no hazards found, the scene was left with Unity Village city officials and Union Pacific to begin cleanup of the derailment.

LSFD has a crew on standby near the scene as a precaution while derailment contractors start to clear the accident.

The Carl Chinnery Nature Trail is closed. All other Unity Village facilities are open.