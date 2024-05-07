By Sgt. Chris Depue, Lee’s Summit Police Department

Lee’s Summit, MO — On Monday, May 6th, 2024, just after 6:00 p.m. Lee’s Summit Police Officers responded to a burglary and assault call at a residence in the area of Regatta and Lemans Lane. Officers were able to quickly take the single suspect into custody. That suspect remains in custody and is not a threat to the public. Investigators are working with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to bring formal charges. The Lee’s Summit Police Department is working with providers to offer assistance resources to the victim.