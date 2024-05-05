May 5, 2024

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

The Kansas City Mavericks scored two goals in today’s game two against Idaho but it was the two third period goals by Idaho that proved to be the difference as the Mavs fall 3-2 and the series is now tied at one.

The Mavericks scored first thanks to David Cotton’s goal with 3:33 left in the first period. The Mavs 1-0 lead would stay that way until Idaho ties the game at 13:36 left in the second period. Later in the second period with just under five minutes left a power play goal from Cole Coskey put Mavs back up this time at 2-1. The third period of play saw both teams see numerous chances to score with Idaho scoring twice. The Steelheads tied it at two with 15:42 left in the third period. Idaho would take their first lead of the game thanks to a goal from Ty Pelton-Byce to make it 3-2 Idaho. The Mavs were unable to score a game tying goal and now the series is tied after two games.

The series heads to Idaho for games three, four and five starting with game three to be played on Wednesday night May 8th. Game time is at 8:10 p.m. CT. Mavericks head coach Tad O’Had says the team will “just worry about the next game.” O’Had feels the Mavs be “more on the attack in the third period”. Mavs trailed in shots on goal to Idaho 32-29. O’Had states the Mavs “is a team that doesn’t like to lose.” The Mavericks were 3-0 at Idaho in the regular season. O’Had says Idaho “is a great atmosphere.” The Mavericks now look to score some road wins In Idaho starting with game three on Wednesday, May 8.

Sponsored by