By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.comm

The Kansas City Mavericks resumed their Mountain Division finals series vs Idaho on Wednesday night and set the tone for game three with a goal from Patrick Curry just 36 seconds into the first period. Mavericks take game three with a 7-5 win over Idaho in a game they led from start to finish and now enjoy a 2-1 series lead.

The Mavericks would score four times in the first period to enjoy a 4-1 lead after the first 20 minutes of hockey. The host Steelheads put four goals in the net in the third period to make the end of the game interesting but in the end it’s the top-seeded Mavericks who enjoy a two games to one lead in the best four out of seven series. In addition to Curry’s goal the Mavericks got goals from Cade Borchardt, Cole Coskey and Jeremy McKenna in the first period of play. Idaho got a single goal from Wade Murphy.

The two teams settled down in the second period where only one goal was scored thanks to the Mavericks’ David Cotton just 5:29 into the period. The Mavericks would enter the final 20 minutes leading 5-1 and had to turn away a valiant come back by the host Steelheads. Idaho would score twice within 2-1/2 minutes to make it a 5-3 game halfway through the third period. With 9:18 left in the third period Bradley Schoonbaert would put the Mavs back up by three at 6-3. Idaho wasn’t done yet scoring twice between 4:51 and 4:23 left in the third to make it a 6-5 game. Nolan Walker added the final touch to the Mavericks’ playoff victory with a goal coming at the 3:10 mark. The Mavericks were outshot in the game 40-28 but skate away with a 7-5 win.

Both teams get a break on Thursday and then return to the ice on Friday night for game four which is set for 8:10 p.m. CT in Boise, Idaho. Mavericks enjoy a 2-1 series lead heading into this road playoff game.

Sponsored by