June 12, 2021

Raytown Parks and Recreation is host their annual Raytown Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jun. 17 at C. Lee Kenagy Park located at 7834 Raytown Road in Raytown.

This annual day encourages parents, friends, and family to take the day off and spend time with children.

This free event will have activities that include petting zoo, courtesy of Stable – T – Farms, exploring ambulance, fire truck and police cars. Connection Point Church will also host free games.

The following evening at Kenagy, the Movies in the Park series starts. Disney’s “Moana” will be shown, starting at dusk. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. Social distancing encouraged. Spring Valley Baptist will provide concessions (candy, popcorn and water).

For more information about either event, go to raytownparks.com, or call 816-358-4100.