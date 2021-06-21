June 19, 2021

Saturday night Jun. 12 marked the first concert of Raytown’s 2021 Raytown Live concert series. Featured group, Jerry Hooper and Brass Rewind, entertained the crowd of 250-300 with the music of Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, and other 60s, 70s, and 80s groups.

“Bringing the community together and providing family-friendly entertainment events were our goals when we first came together in December 2017”, said Dave Thurman, a member of the Raytown Live organizing committee. “We focused on a central location, quality entertainment and events which were completely funded by donations and sponsorships and we feel we’ve accomplished those goals.”

Raytown Live events take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month from June through September on the Town Center Greenspace located at 62nd and Blue Ridge. Each event is free to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and coolers filled with their favorite food and beverages. For those who wish to purchase meals, food trucks will be onsite. The remaining 2021 concerts are Jul. 10 – Total Package Band of KC, Aug. 14 – Johnny C and the Supermatics and Sep. 11 – blues great, Nick Schnebelen. The September event will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.