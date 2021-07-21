January 17, 1931 ~ July 19, 2021

Dorothy Kreeger Purtle, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 19, 2021. Visitation will commence Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM, with a memorial service at 11:00 AM, both at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. Urn burial service will follow at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery at 806 SE 3rd St, Lee’s Summit.

Born January 17, 1931, to Solomon Lee Kreeger and Olive Grace Yoakum in Lee’s Summit, MO, Dorothy graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1949. Dorothy was baptized in the First Baptist Church, later transferring her life-long membership to Lee’s Summit United Methodist Church, both on Douglas Street in Lee’s Summit, MO.

In 1942, her mother Grace passed away when Dorothy was eleven years old. Subsequently, Dorothy, her sister Alice and brother Elmer helped care for their younger brother Roy, from his age of five.

Dorothy had a beautiful soprano voice, singing as a soloist in high school, receiving several #1 ratings at district and state vocal competitions. She served as a member and soloist with the United Methodist Church adult choir, and sang at Christmas time with the Messiah Chorus, established by the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints at the RLDS Auditorium in Independence, MO.

Dorothy met Donald Ray Purtle in 1946 when they both attended High School in Lee’s Summit. Don’s family soon moved to Longview Farm, causing Don to transfer to Grandview High School. They persevered, and were married September 3, 1949. This September would have marked their 72nd Wedding Anniversary.

Don joined the Navy in 1951, initiating adventures for them both in the Territory of Hawaii. On April 5, 1954, their first son Jack Thomas was born at Tripler Hospital in Honolulu. After discharge from the Navy in 1955, Don and Dorothy shortly returned to purchase a home in Lee’s Summit, and their second son James (Jim) Scott was born July 1, 1958 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Don and Dorothy have remained as life-long residents of Lee’s Summit.

Since graduation in 1949, Dorothy has been a secretary for several companies. She worked for Grolier, Inc., in Kansas City for 17 years. Grolier’s relocation to New York state motivated Dorothy to join Wilson Travel Agency in Kansas City, during which time she was chosen as “Secretary of the Day” by radio station KUDL.

Joining the City of Lee’s Summit in 1977, Dorothy started with the Finance Department, later transferring to the Fire Department, advancing to be Administrative Assistant for five different Fire Chiefs until the time of her retirement in 1996.

During her tenure with the city, Dorothy earned several notable awards, including the Chamber of Commerce’s “City Employee of the Year” award in 1991, the Fire Department’s “Meritorious Service Award”, and “Firefighter of the Year” award, both in 1996. At her retirement ceremony, she received an honorary Deputy Fire Chief Badge, leading to her enduring nickname “Deputy Dot.”

After her retirement, Dorothy remained active in various volunteer activities, including supporting “Friends of the Lee’s Summit Symphony Orchestra”, the gift shops at the Lee’s Summit Hospital and St. Luke’s East Hospital, and she helped establish the gift shop at the Lee’s Summit Historical Museum, later named in her honor as “Dorothy’s General Store”. She also enjoyed participating in, and supporting, the P.E.O., Red Hat Society, local Bridge clubs, as well as sharing her excellent cooking and recipes with family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by husband Don Purtle, of the home, son Jack Purtle (Anne) of Lee’s Summit and son Jim Purtle of Bentonville, AR, four grandchildren Michele (Andrew) Long, Carrie (Ben) Wilson, Lauren Gleason, and Kaitlin (Alex) Hawes, and 10 great-grandchildren, and two nieces Nancy Kreeger Caudle (Jerry) and Lori Hartsell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s honor to the Lee’s Summit Historical Museum at 220 SW Main St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.

For more information or to leave condolences, please visit langsfordfuneralhome.com/tributes

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 (816) 524-3700