July 19, 1941 ~ July 23, 2021

Barbara Jean Vickers, age 80, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at her residence.

Barbara was born the daughter of Melvin Lee and Loraine (Barnett) Stratton on July 19, 1941, in Braymer, Missouri. She operated The Hangout in Raytown, Missouri for over 35 years. Barbara loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Survivors include two sons, Jim Sims and wife, Alisha of Lawson, Missouri, and Michael Vickers and wife, Carrie of Archie, Missouri; four daughters, Cindy Crews of Cameron, Missouri, Penny Meisner and husband, Steve of Allen, Texas, Terri Smith and husband, Ron of The Woodlands, Texas, and Vicki Wright of Blue Springs, Missouri; twenty grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Corbin of Braymer, Missouri, Patsy McPheeters of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Louise Thibeault of California; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Robbie Wheelbarger.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley-Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com