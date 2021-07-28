The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (CI) St. Louis Field Office welcomes Tyler Hatcher as its new Special Agent in Charge (SAC).

Hatcher, who comes to the St. Louis Field Office from the Miami Filed Office where he completed a 10-month assignment as the Acting SAC, oversaw CI operations in South Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Hatcher brings 20 years of experience with IRS CI to the St. Louis Field Office where he will oversee IRS Criminal Investigation’s mission in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and part of Illinois.

“My expectations for the St. Louis Field Office are that I will continue to support the men and women of CI in investigating the most egregious tax and tax related crimes in our area. Our field office will also support our law enforcement partners in investigating financial crimes which allow CI agents to utilize their skills as the finest financial investigators in the world,” said Hatcher.

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Hatcher also previously served as a Supervisory Special Agent in the Boise, Idaho Post of Duty as part of the Denver Field Office and filled various Senior Analyst positions in Washington, D.C. during his leadership tenure. In 2014, Hatcher held the mission critical position of being the first country Attaché in The Hague, Netherlands and was also assigned as the IRS-CI Liaison for Europol. From January 2019 to September 2020, Hatcher was the Assistant SAC in the Las Vegas Field Office.

Currently, the St. Louis Field Office is comprised of one Special Agent in Charge (Kansas City, MO) and two Assistant Special Agents in Charge (Kansas City and St. Louis, MO). They oversee special agents, investigative analysts, and support staff in nine judicial districts.