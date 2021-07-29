Missouri Department of Conservation photo

July 24, 2021

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Crossbow Shooting 101 class in two sessions on Saturday, July 31, at the Lake City Shooting Range near Buckner. One class will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and the second session will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will learn about safety and accuracy tips for shooting crossbows.

Class instructors will talk about modern usages for an ancient hunting tool. This class is for participants ages 10 and older. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. A crossbow dealer will be on hand to help with instruction. Crossbows will be provided for participants to use.

“Crossbows have been used since the time of ancient Greece,” said Nikki King, MDC naturalist. “Their design makes for a fast, efficient hunting device, and they are also fun and exciting to shoot.”

Registration is required for this course. Families and friends now only need one registration signup to participate. Youngsters ages 10-15 must be accompanied by an adult.

To register for the lesson beginning at 9 a.m., visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZVD. For the session beginning at 1 p.m., visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZVz.