Cass County has released its weekly report documenting COVID-19 impacts and vaccination efforts to combat the pandemic. The data is through the week ending July 31, 2021.

There were 301 confirmed (PCR tests) cases in Cass County in the last week, up from 185 cases the week prior. In addition, there were 70 probable cases (antigen tests and other cases), down from 101 cases the week prior. 86 individuals were notified of a potential COVID-19 contact, up from 59 such notifications the week prior.

Overall, Cass County has reported 8,554 cases, about 8,070 cases per 100,000 residents.

The county has reported 92 deaths (87 per 100,000 residents), none in the past week.

The Cass County Health Department administered 145 vaccine doses last week, up from 117 doses the prior week. They have now administered 10,059 first doses and 9,551 second doses of COVID-19 vaccines through July 10th. The department uses the Pfizer (age 12 and up) and Moderna (age 18 and up) vaccines.

In addition to Health Department administered vaccines, other entities are offering vaccines to county residents. According to the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) Data Hub which uses Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, 43.6 percent of Cass County residents have initiated vaccinations and 37.5 percent have completed vaccinations. 70.5 percent of residents 65 and older, and 46.9 percent of residents 18 and older have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department will continue to offer vaccinations by appointment from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at their clinic, 300 S. Main Street, Harrisonville, MO 64701. For an appointment, residents can call 816-380-8425. Clinics open to the public are also scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, August 3 – West Central Missouri Action Agency, 3pm-6pm (Raymore)

Wednesday, August 4 – Pleasant Hill School, 11am-6:30pm (Pleasant Hill)

Saturday, August 7 – Sherwood School, 9am-12pm (Creighton)

Saturday, August 14 – Peculiar Lion’s Club, 10am-12pm (Peculiar)

More vaccine clinic information can be found on the Health Department website (www.casscounty.com/2462/COVID-19-Vaccine) and on their Facebook Page @CassHealthDepartment.