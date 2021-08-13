Aug. 13, 2021

A former Oak Grove High School teacher has been charged with several felonies for stalking and sending sex videos to students, including a female juvenile, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Ethan C. Grumke, dob: 7/8/1994, faces Stalking 1st Degree, two counts of Furnishing Pornographic Material or Attempt to Furnish To a Minor, Attempt to Commit the Offense of Sexual Contact With a Student and Stalking 2nd Degree.*

According to court records, Oak Grove police were alerted by the Missouri Children’s Division that the defendant, an adult male teacher at Oak Grove High School, had allegedly sent videos to students. Oak Grove police also learned from school officials of an investigation that followed an anonymous report that the defendant had furnished pornographic videos to female students. The defendant admitted to the school officials of sending videos to students, including a juvenile. Oak Grove police’s investigation substantiated these allegations with interviews of the students and their family members.

The defendant no longer works for the school district and was taken into custody today in Colorado.

Anyone with additional information regarding the defendant’s activities should call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-8477.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.

