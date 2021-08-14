August 14, 2021

By Fred Liggett



Starting on Monday, Aug. 9 area high school teams were allowed to hit the field or take the court to prepare for the upcoming 2021 season. Teams began practices as early as 7 a.m. and end as late as 9 p.m. in order to get the needed pre-season conditioning in before the season begins.

At Lee’s Summit High School the Tigers boys soccer team began their day with a 7 a.m. practice at Hertzog Stadium. Later in the day the home of the Tigers would see both the boys and girls cross country teams workout at the same facility. In other locations the boys swim team, volleyball team, girls softball, girls golf and cheer squad all began getting their work in before the games begin at the end of the month. The Tigers football team held evening practices the first week they were allowed too, lasting until 9 p.m.

The fall sports season is just around the corner with cross country meets starting on Saturday, Aug. 21st, Volleyball tournaments on Saturday, Aug. 28 and football games kick off on Friday, Aug. 27.