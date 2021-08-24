March 20, 1930 – August 5, 2021

Betty Jean (Corbett) McCann, 91, of Lake Lotawana, passed away on August 5, 2021 in Independence Missouri in the care of Crossroads Hospice.

She leaves two children Michael McCann and Susan Wynn, Grandson, Jeremy Hill (Lori) and two Great-Granddaughters, Breanna and Alexis Hill. In addition to her parents Gilbert and Mary Corbett, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years James (Pat) Patrick McCann and her brother Gilbert (Tom) Thomas Corbett.

Betty was born on March 20, 1930 in Wichita, KS to Gilbert and Mary. She has two sisters Susie Bell and Pearl Gross and a brother Jim Corbett and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Saint Xavier High School in 1948 and was married to Pat McCann in 1949 when he returned from the Navy. They lived in Kansas City, MO for 16 years and eventually moved to Lake Lotawana, MO in 1965. She was a resident of Lake Lotawana for 49 years prior to moving to Blue Springs, Missouri for the last 7 years. Betty worked at Western Electric/AT&T for over 16 years. Betty was a den mother for Pack 58, an active member in the Lake Lotawana Community Club, St. Roberts Bellarmine Choir, the Lake Lotawana Snipe Fleet, Lake Lotawana Optimist Club and the Ararat Pipes and Drum Corp Wives Club.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 26 at 9am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church,4313 SW 7 Hwy, Blue Springs, MO 64014. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memorial Park, 30000 Valor Dr, Grain Valley, MO, 64029. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty’s life. Flowers can be sent to the church and condolences may be shared at www.chapelofmemoriesfunerals.com web site.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, Centerpoint Hospital and Crossroads Hospice for their excellent care and kindness during her stay.