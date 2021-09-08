NOVEMBER 13, 1931 – SEPTEMBER 5, 2021

Jacob Jacobson, age 89 of Lee’s Summit, MO. passed away at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 13, 1931 in Jefferson Township, Wisconsin the son of Fred and Verna L. (Everson) Jacobson.

He attended school in Cherry Grove, Wisconsin in a one-room schoolhouse. At the age of 17, he joined the Merchant Marines for one tour. He continued his service with the United States Army for two tours in the Korean War and three tours in the Vietnam War. He was a Green Beret and served as an Engineer and Radio Operator. While on a tour in Korea, he married the love of his life: Kyung Suk Lee on June 14, 1957 in Seoul, South Korea. After they returned stateside, they were stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, NC. This is where they started their family with two daughters Sue and Monica. After serving his country and retiring from his military service, Jake took employment as a Customer Engineer at IBM, where he was employed for 27 years.

In 1994 Jake, built a family home in Lee’s Summit, MO. He and Suki were married for 43 years when she passed away in September of 2001. After her death, Jake poured himself into his passions for his country and commitment to teach youth. He missed his true calling as a teacher, with only a limited education, he pushed his entire life to achieve and succeed with the military, national guard and veterans organizations. His personal motto was always be nonjudgmental and offer the best solutions to all situations. He joined the Boys Scouts Troup 220 and the Jack Ray VFW Post 5789. In 2005, he was awarded the James E West Fellow Award for his contribution to the movement. His extensive survival training included finding food, using coordinates and maps, settlement of your camp, and this was done during harsh winter months. His knowledge mostly learned from military training and being self-taught. This is the training he provided for the survival Boy Scouts patches. His Boy Scout Troop awards included Life member of the Dog Soldier of the Great Tribe of Mic-O-Say and a worthy protector of the inner circle. The Bartle lifetime Achievement Award from the Heart of American Camp, Master Corps. He received a Gratitude Plaque for his service on building the Blue Elk Lodge on the property of Bartle Boy Scout Camp. In 2021, he received the Jake Jacobson Lasting Impression Recognition Award from his Troop.

He was also a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association. His children resided with him after Siki’s death and their family unit revolved round respect, friendship, loyalty and love. He enjoyed eating out, so monthly meetings and dinners including car rides were a special time for him. He received the Buddy Poppy Award and several others including in 2016, the Certificate of Appreciation Gold Circuit Award for faithful support of the VFW’s National Service Program and in 2019, the Certificate of Appreciation Award for repainting the Irwin Hall at VFW Post 5789, resulting in significant monetary savings to the post.

Jake is survived by his daughter Sue (Husband Jim) Hamburger of Lee’s Summit, MO.; one granddaughter, Tiffany (Husband: Andrew) Sturms, of Colorado; two great grandchildren, Joshua and Madison Sturms of Colorado; two sisters Ardyce Garvalia and Rachel McCann of Wisconsin; one nephew Kelly McCann of Wisconsin; four godchildren Justin and Sam Song, and Teagan and Emma West. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Suki, and daughter: Monica Bowers, and son-in-law: Barry Bowers.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

September 11, 2021: Graveside service 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, 25203 E. US Highway 50, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086.

Committal Service & Military Honors

12:45 pm – 1:00 pm

Lunch to follow at: VFW Post 5789 329 SE Douglas St, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

Arrangements: Newcomer’s Floral Hills Funeral Home & Floral Hills Cemetery