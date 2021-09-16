Governor Mike Parson has arranged for multiple championship trophies from Missouri’s professional sports teams to be on display at the State Capitol Rotunda during the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade and Ball. Championship trophies will be on display and available for photo opportunities for the general public on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The championship trophies to be viewed and available for photos for the general public include:

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl IV & LIV Trophies

St. Louis Rams Super Bowl XXXIV Trophy

Kansas City Royals World Series Trophies – 2015, 1985

St. Louis Cardinals World Series Trophies (4 of 11 Titles) – 1967, 1982, 2006, 2011

St. Louis Blues 2019 Stanley Cup Replica Trophy

“We are proud of all our professional sports teams, past and present, who have won these championships for Missouri fans,” Governor Parson said. “Never before have these trophies all been in one location at the same time, and it is not likely that they will be again. So, we hope Missourians from all across the state will join us in Jefferson City this coming Saturday for the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade and Ball to take advantage of this historic opportunity.”

This weekend on Saturday, September 18 at 10 a.m. in Jefferson City Governor Parson and First Lady Parson are hosting the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade. Also, on Saturday, September 18 at 5:00 p.m. in Jefferson City they will host the Bicentennial Inaugural Ball . The Governor and First Lady personally invite all Missourians to join them in celebrating the swearing-in of Missouri’s statewide elected officials and, more importantly, the history and significance of the state of Missouri.

For those planning to attend the Bicentennial Inaugural Ball, please RSVP using this link.

The Missouri State Capitol will also feature the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt, Missouri State Parks Quilt, and Missouri Bicentennial Mural on display from 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.