Sept. 21, 2021

A Jackson County judge on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old Kansas City man to 20 years in state prison for his role in the fatal shooting on March 4, 2019 of Riley McCrackin, outside a pool hall in Raytown, MO, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Logan England, dob: 10/1/1999, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action. A Jackson County judge sentenced him to 20 years on the Murder 2nd Degree conviction and 3 years on the Armed Criminal Action conviction. The judge set those sentences to run concurrently.

According to court records, Riley McCracken, dob: Aug. 31, 1999, was shot in the parking lot near Raytown Recreation on E. 63rd Street in Raytown. Police learned that witnesses identified England in a video of the shooting and that England acknowledged shooting the victim.

